In Com Staff July 20 2019, 10.48 am July 20 2019, 10.48 am

Indeed, creativity is the flow of sacred energy. It is the expression of the innermost essence coming out straight from the soul of an individual. Well, creativity is the most sublime outpouring in nature or as some say it is the virtual embodiment of divinity. Creativity is expressed in various means and manners. It is new, original and enriching. The acting in movies also offers a wide range of opportunities in developing and displaying the play of creativity. Acting is considered a very interesting and exciting profession. One can put on so many different types of roles, varying from movie to movie or sometimes even in the same movie.

Well, like so many different film industries, Bollywood too is swarming with so many actions and activities. Among the numerous film stars who are dazzling in Bollywood, the name of Naseeruddin Shah shines very brightly. Well, Shah is a film and stage actor and director in the Hindi film industry. He is considered among the finest actors of India and is a prominent figure in Indian parallel cinema. He has won numerous awards in his career, including three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and an award at the Venice Film Festival. The Government of India has honoured him with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan awards for his contributions to Indian cinema.

As Shah is all set to celebrate his birthday, Ganesha has predicted about his future. Read on to know what the future holds for him-

Astrological Observations

In Naseeruddin Shah’s Surya Kundli, Rahu is passing over the 12th House to his ascendant sign and Ketu and Saturn are passing over the 6th House, which is the house of competition, work, and a fighting spirit. Jupiter is passing over the 5th house to his ascendant and will transit the 6th house after November 2019. This indicates that he may get involved in some new ventures and he may do something which may become memorable for his fans and for the people at large. He is likely to get a very good role in one of the movies and he may even get another award for one of his new performances.

Shah’s Solar Return Year Ascendant is Cancer, the Year Lord is Mars and Muntha is in the 11th House. This year may be very good for him professionally. He may say something or give some statements which may not be taken well. Thus, he will have to be careful about what he speaks. He will have to avoid being bitter with his close relatives or else he may face difficulties. Besides, he will have to take good care of his health. Shah should regulate his eating habits. He should try eating only wholesome foods and avoid consuming fried, rich dishes or even fast foods. At the same time, he should be careful about the health of his sons. A sensitive time frame for his health will be from 5th February 2020 to 23rd September 2020. He should also undertake a few required religious rituals.