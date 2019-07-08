Divya Ramnani July 08 2019, 7.37 pm July 08 2019, 7.37 pm

The ever-iconic Neetu Kapoor, who has been an essential part of the film industry for more than five decades, turned a year older, and wiser, on July 8, 2019. Back then, it was her charm and ethereal screen presence that captivated fans. With every film that Neetu has been a part of, she has managed to leave an everlasting impression. Her performance in films like Yaarana, Kabhi Kabhie, Jhoota Kahin Ka and Amar Akbar Anthony shall always remain iconic. The list, in fact, is never-ending. Along with some memorable movies, Neetu also has a plethora of chartbuster songs to her credit. So, without further ado, let’s give you a tour of some of the best Neetu Kapoor songs, which are sure to make you shake a leg or, maybe, miss your special one!

#1 Keh Du Tumhe - Deewar (1975)

This gem is from the 1975 film Deewar, which was among of the highest grossing films of that era and also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Talking about the song, it’s an RD Burman composition and was one instant chartbuster. From Neetu and Shashi’s delightful chemistry to its peppy lyrics; everything about this song is simply iconic.

#2 Ek Main Aur Ek Tu - Khel Khel Main (1975)

This one holds a special place in every romantic person’s heart, simply because of its flirtatious nature. This too is an RD Burman creation, which was sung by Kishore Da and Asha Bhosle with utmost perfection. But the highlight of this song is, undoubtedly, the super sizzling chemistry between Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.

#3 Tere Chehre Se - Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Here’s another classic featuring the real-life lovers – Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. Other than the two, it’s the song’s captivating vocals and the serene locations that capture our heart. Needless to say, this one wouldn’t have been the same without these two.

#4 Lekar Hum Deewana Dil - Yaadon Ki Baarat ( 1973)

Neetu Kapoor, for the diva that she is, showed her sultry side in his foot-tapping song. From some crazy head-banging to some of the most sensuous dance moves; Neetu surely proved that it was way ahead of its time. The icing on the cake was Panchamda’s crazy composition!

#5 Chookar Mere Man Ko - Yaarana (1981)

And here’s something from the 80s! Hailed as Kishore Da’s one of the most legendary performances, this song is every couple’s go-to track. Not to miss Neetu and Big B’s alluring chemistry.