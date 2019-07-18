Priyanka Kaul July 18 2019, 4.10 pm July 18 2019, 4.10 pm

The international icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas rings in her birthday on Thursday and we can’t be more excited. The desi girl turns 37 this year, and the actress is at the top of the heap of various industries and not just one. Apart from winning a national award for her acting skills, she is also an international singer. While she herself has not posted anything from her birthday yet, fans clubs already have. Recently, a video of her cutting a cake has surfaced online.

In the video, we see a three-tier cake being brought in for the actress while others sing the Happy Birthday song for her. The video seems to be taken from a set and we wonder if it’s taken from the sets of her YouTube show ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing’. We assume that the video surfaced online is from the present year.

Talking of Priyanka Chopra's achievements, well there are plenty to her name. After winning the Miss World 2000 pageant, she went on to debut in her first movie The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). While she grew as an actress with each movie, Chopra has given some career-best performances in Fashion, Barfi, and Saat Khoon Maaf among others. In 2018, she was named among the 100 most powerful women in the world. The list included just four Indians and she was one of the names on the list! She also got featured in Variety’s list of the 500 most influential business leaders in the world. That’s not it. She was t ranked the first on the Hollywood Reporter’s ranking of global celebrity social media climbers.