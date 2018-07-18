home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Fan-made GIFs that capture the many moods of our desi girl

First published: July 18, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Updated: July 18, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Priyanka Chopra is everywhere on social media, thanks to her love affair with Nick Jonas. But today it’s a special day for PeeCee as the actor celebrates her birthday. And while the Desi Girl is ringing in her special day away from the media glare, her fans across the world are pouring in love and wishes for her on social media platforms.

As the lady clocks another year in her life, her fans couldn't help but shower her with some of the most beautiful messages for her birthday. From writing aww-worthy wishes for her to sharing interesting GIFs of the actor, her fans have been at it.

While it remains a secret as to how the babe is celebrating her birthday, her fans have made sure that we aren’t short of her sassiest moods. Her quirky GIFs have made their way on the social media, courtesy the followers.

 

Well, this is just the beginning! A lot more wishes are still on their way. On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot of Isn't It Romantic and will soon start shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat alongside Salman Khan. She is back to the bay of Bollywood and has already started work on The Sky Is Pink where she will star alongside Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.

 

