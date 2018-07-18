Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: From Miss World to Padma Shri, iconic moments of her life

She may have had a complementary role as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani, but in real, Priyanka Chopra is the queen. Taking the west by storm, PeeCee is one lady who has made India proud on several platforms and needless to say she is an inspiration to many. This iconic lady celebrates her birthday today.

In her 36 years on the planet, PeeCee has achieved many great feats. We would be undermining her achievements if we say she is just a movie star. The benchmark she has set and on this note, let's celebrate her special day by glancing through memorable moments from her journey.

The Miss World victory

The first and the foremost iconic moment of her life is when she earned the crown of Miss World in 2000.

Her Maiden Bollywood film

Like every other Miss World, Bollywood was the next step for Priyanka. She bagged a supporting role in The Hero: Love Story of A Spy and her journey in films began.

Her first Award

Though she began her film journey with The Hero, it was Andaaz that marked her Bollywood debut and also her first Filmfare Award.

First controversy

It was right after Andaaz that PeeCee got embroiled in a big controversy. She was called a homewrecker as stories of her proximity with Akshay Kumar made it to the headlines.

First Link-up

Priyanka's affair with model Aseem Merchant was the talk of the town then and why wouldn't it be! He was apparently the Miss World's first boyfriend after achieving fame.

Her first flop

Right after her first hit, Priyanka tasted failure with a movie titled Plan.

Her breakthrough moment!

After Plan, Priyanka suffered major flops until Fashion happened to her. She proved her mettle in acting and emerged to be the strongest of all.

Her father's death

Priyanka was the closest to her father, and his demise in 2013 shook her world.

India's first pop singer

Remember Priyanka's In My City?

Priyanka goes International

She is one of the firsts from India to feature in an international television show in a lead role. Quantico proved to be the best decision of her life. She went on to bag two People's choice awards too for her role in the show.

Her journey to Padma Shri

It was in 2016 that Priyanka got honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri for all the victories registered and for the many more to come.

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra. Keep being the best!