Divya Ramnani July 18 2019, 3.20 pm July 18 2019, 3.20 pm

She needs no introduction, her spectacular work speaks for itself. Well, she’s a global star in a true sense. Still struggling to guess who are we talking about? Umm, it’s the one and only Priyanka Chopra, who celebrates her 37th birthday on July 18. PeeCee, who forayed into the film industry with The Hero: Love Story of A Spy, has managed to carve a solid niche for herself, to such an extent that she has made our country proud on several platforms. Well, referring to PeeCee only as an actor would be an insult to her other talents. She is the former Miss World, a singer, Padma Shri awardee and a much-admired global icon.

Much to our delight, the Barfi actor has also made some huge contributions as a philanthropist. It was in the year 2016 that Priyanka Chopra was named as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in New York. This came after her 10-year-long association with the world welfare body, and she was rewarded with this title on UNICEF’s 70th anniversary. In her speech, the actor elaborated on the injustice, abuse and exploitation faced by children all across the world and wished to help them get rid of it. Fast forward to now, Priyanka has been a part of various UNICEF initiatives across several third world countries including Bangladesh, Jordan and Ethiopia among others. While the Bajirao Mastani star always gets hailed for her exceptional works, there’s a section on the internet who leaves no chance to troll the actor, for all the unnecessary reasons. Here’s a rundown of some of the UNICEF initiatives by the former beauty queen that irked certain trolls, but it was her response that won the internet!

Priyanka Chopra’s Ethiopia visit:

It all happened when Priyanka Chopra was in Ethiopia to spread awareness of the education program as the global goodwill ambassador of UNICEF. During her stay in the country, PeeCee was making it a point to share some of the most inspiring stories about the children out there and the kind of help that UNICEF is providing them. However, during her Q&A session on Instagram, a fan was quick to express his concern asking, “What about our Motherland? (children of India),” to which, a graceful PeeCee replied, “I believe that a child is a child and we all are global citizens and we need to care about the future of children all over the world. I have worked with UNICEF in India for many years and will continue to do so.”

Priyanka Chopra’s Jordan visit:

Something similar happened back in 2017 when the Fashion actor was in Jordan to educate the refugee children of Syria. Ever since her trip commenced, the actor kept fans updated with all the pictures and videos of her interaction with the Syrian kids. At one point, the actor got emotional and shared a video wherein she vented out her anger and agony for all the children, whose fate was affected by the war. While a lot of people appreciated her efforts, an exception ‘requested’ PeeCee to visit the rural areas of her own country. Here’s what she said, “I have worked with UNICEF India for 12 years & visited many such places. What have you done? Why is one child’s problem less important than another?”

Ive worked w/ @UNICEFIndia for 12 yrs&visited many such places. What have u done @RavindraGautam_ ?Y is 1 childs prob less imp than another? https://t.co/GaxeKyXDrK — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 10, 2017

Well, these are just a few examples of how the actor, despite getting criticised and demotivated by a set of people, has contributed her best. Till date, Priyanka Chopra continues her association with UNICEF and is serving for the welfare with utmost dedication. An excerpt from the actor’s speech while accepting the honour read, “My wish for children is freedom. The freedom to think, the freedom to live. I - we - ask you to join us today to become the collective voice of the oppressed children across the world in our fight against the injustices that they have to endure every day."