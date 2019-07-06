Ranveer Singh can, undoubtedly, be hailed as one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. He is among the few ones of the industry, who has climbed up the ladder in a short period of time and registered some great hits to his name. Recently, he shared his first look from his upcoming next ’83, where he strikes an unbelievable resemblance with the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev himself. As the actor turns 34 today, wishes were pouring in for him all over the social media. Take a look at some of the most special wishes that came in from Ranveer's B-town buddies:
Kabir Khan:
Aditi Rao Hydari:
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday @ranveersingh ‘83 is one of those once in a lifetime experiences and I’m so glad you are the one stepping into Kapil Dev’s shoes for me. There is no way I would have pulled this one off without your incredible commitment and dedication. Your infectious enthusiasm motivates the team everyday. So here’s to yet another year of brilliance from you... 👍🏼 sorry @deepikapadukone but I had no other photo of Ranveer and me together 🙏🏼😀 #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh
A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) on
Siddhant Chaturvedi:
Ayushamann Khurrana:
Sonakshi Sinha:
Anil Kapoor: Harbhajan Singh:
View this post on Instagram
Ladka gully boy se kapil Dev ban gya wah @ranveersingh Happy birthday and keep rocking.. God bless you milte hai 🤗🤗
A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on
Actress Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandes and actor Vicky Kaushal put up stories on their Instagram and wished the actor with some short and sweet notes. Check them out below:
The actor is too cool as a person and wears his heart on his sleeve. He is famous, or rather infamous, for being over-friendly so much so that he has no qualms about being friends with his ex. He has appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan with his wife Deepika Padukone's ex Ranbir Kapoor and gelled quite well. Recently, he posted a picture with his rumoured ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma’s husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, while he was in London during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Call it poker face or genuinely, there are very few who will be comfortable in such situations.
Be it a college boy in his debut Band Bajaa Barat, to playing a serious role in Bajirao Mastani, he has kept us entertained. His role as the antagonist Khilji in Padmavat won him more accolades than the hero played by Shahid Kapoor and stole all the thunder, rightfully so. Love him or not, his energy is contagious and his screen presence, in a movie, a show, or an interview is hard to ignore. And so is his crazy dressing style.
Here’s wishing Ranveer Singh a Happy Birthday. May you have many more to come!Read More