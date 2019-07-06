Priyanka Kaul July 06 2019, 4.57 pm July 06 2019, 4.57 pm

Ranveer Singh can, undoubtedly, be hailed as one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. He is among the few ones of the industry, who has climbed up the ladder in a short period of time and registered some great hits to his name. Recently, he shared his first look from his upcoming next ’83, where he strikes an unbelievable resemblance with the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev himself. As the actor turns 34 today, wishes were pouring in for him all over the social media. Take a look at some of the most special wishes that came in from Ranveer's B-town buddies:

Kabir Khan:

Happiest birthday to my fellow enthu cutlet and first hero ever! May your year be as amazing and happy as you @RanveerOfficial ♥♥♥♥♥ pic.twitter.com/WT9r7OOCwZ — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 6, 2019

Siddhant Chaturvedi:

Happy Birthday @RanveerOfficial Bittoo se Murad tak har Kirdaar itne alag, par Dil wahi.❤️ Love you Bhai! 🤗#AadmiLegendHai pic.twitter.com/S87qQNG92B — Siddhant Chaturvedi (@SiddhantChturvD) July 6, 2019

Happy bday Mr Singh! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/LnGUW48jvj — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 6, 2019

Happppppiest birthday to my crazy lootera baba @RanveerOfficial!!! Stay mad always!!! pic.twitter.com/2hVGicwBMp — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) July 6, 2019

Anil Kapoor:

Happy Birthday, Tiger 🐅 !!! @RanveerOfficial! Always keeping your eyes on the prize & not giving up until you achieve it! The do or die attitude is inspiring! Love this look! Have a great year! Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/KvJzohYVot — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 6, 2019

Actress Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandes and actor Vicky Kaushal put up stories on their Instagram and wished the actor with some short and sweet notes. Check them out below:

The actor is too cool as a person and wears his heart on his sleeve. He is famous, or rather infamous, for being over-friendly so much so that he has no qualms about being friends with his ex. He has appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan with his wife Deepika Padukone's ex Ranbir Kapoor and gelled quite well. Recently, he posted a picture with his rumoured ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma’s husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, while he was in London during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Call it poker face or genuinely, there are very few who will be comfortable in such situations.

Be it a college boy in his debut Band Bajaa Barat, to playing a serious role in Bajirao Mastani, he has kept us entertained. His role as the antagonist Khilji in Padmavat won him more accolades than the hero played by Shahid Kapoor and stole all the thunder, rightfully so. Love him or not, his energy is contagious and his screen presence, in a movie, a show, or an interview is hard to ignore. And so is his crazy dressing style.