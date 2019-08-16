Priyanka Kaul August 16 2019, 1.20 pm August 16 2019, 1.20 pm

Bollywood's Chote Nawab turns 49 today and the actor like fine wine. Saif Ali Khan has been a favourite in Bollywood, slowly and gradually making his mark in his own way. The actor has worked across genres and always given spectacular performances all along. His Netflix series, Sacred Games, came out with its season two, further proving the Nawab’s prowess. The actor is currently in London, shooting for his next Jawaani Jaaneman, and is accompanied by wifey Kareena Kapoor and little munchkin Taimur.

Opening up on his birthday plans, Saif had revealed in a chat with DNA about spending the day with friends and family in a house at England’s countryside. He said, “We are staying in an ancient country home in Windsor, England’s countryside. I thought it was haunted, but now I don’t think it is. It’s very nice and there are about six of us here with kids.”

Well, even though the actor has confirmed that the house is not haunted, after all, it seems like Saif is certainly in a mood to have a raunchy birthday celebration. In another chat with Hindustan Times, he shared his plans to indulge in some ghost story sessions. On his overall experience in working in London and his birthday party plans, the actor said, “It's been so nice working in London. It's a small crew and we managed to get out of the city a lot. The shoot was a breeze and didn't seem like work. But for my birthday, along with a couple of my friends, we are heading to an old country manor, two hours away from the city. We will cook, drink some wine, and tell ghost stories and just generally having a relaxed and mellow dinner.”

Daddy Saif seems to been having a great time with his Tim Tim as pictures of the two bonding surface on the internet now and then.