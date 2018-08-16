Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Sneak peek into the nawab's 48th birthday bash

August 16, 2018 marks the 48th birthday of our Bollywood handsome nawab, Saif Ali Khan. Of course, it is a special occasion for his near ones to go gaga. Celebrations started right at 12 am as his family and friends reached his residence to ring in his birthday. The bash saw the presence of his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan with brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and kids Ibrahim and Sara. Karisma too was a part of this bash. Going by the pictures shared by Soha and Karisma, we can say that they had one hell of a party.

Happy birthday !! A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 15, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

While we get to see a lot of people in these pictures, we don’t get a glimpse of Taimur. Looks like the party was strictly for adults!

We wish Saif Ali Khan a very happy birthday.

Saif recently made his digital debut with Netflix’s series Sacred Games. The actor has received positive reviews for his role of a cop in the series and has surely made a successful digital debut. Well, Saif’s last few films didn’t do well at the box office, however, the actor has some interesting films in his kitty. He will be seen in Baazaar and Hunter. In the latter, the actor plays the role of a Naga Sadhu.