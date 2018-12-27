Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor and many others wish the superstar

It’s Salman Khan’s 53rd birthday and the Race 3 star raised a toast at his Panvel farmhouse. The bash had his family members and many friends in attendance. Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others were under the same roof. The superstar is, unquestionably, everyone’s favorite. Apart from fans, many of his industry colleagues and co-stars took to their social media accounts and wished Salman Khan.

All these celebrities had only good things to say to the birthday boy. Celebrities from diverse fields wished Bhai. Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Kedar Jadhav, Preity Zinta, Remo D’Souza, Diana Penty, Rakulpreet Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood, Huma Qureshi, Rajeev Shukla and the list is unending. Bhai’s birthday, after all!

Happy birthday to the Superstar @BeingSalmanKhan . Wish you are even healthier and keep entertaining people. I feel so lucky to work with you in ‘Bharat’. ❤️🎂Many Happy returns Sir 🎁 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 27, 2018

Wishing you a happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan May this year bring you more happiness and joy #HappyBirthDaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/QFPDHb3NI2 — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) December 27, 2018

Happy Birthday @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai! I have been and always will be your fan 😎 pic.twitter.com/Is0GziUsgk — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) December 27, 2018

Janamdin ki Shubhkamnaye, SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan. Actor, producer & celebrity TV show host who has played all these roles with great success & ease. He is known to be a sensitive & loving human being with the most generous heart. His involvement with various underprivileged — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 27, 2018

Love and light always @BeingSalmanKhan! Wish you a blockbuster year ahead 💗✨ #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/fUekGxVNxY — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 27, 2018

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to “Bhaijaan” the Tiger of Bollywood @BeingSalmanKhan Much love - Yo Yo pic.twitter.com/PXCA1mjLee — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) December 27, 2018

Dearest @BeingSalmanKhan Sir .. wish you a very happy birthday .. continue being awesome as you are and keep fit and strong always .. much love .. amit pic.twitter.com/HHTUAm04Fk — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) December 27, 2018

Janamdin Mubarak ho Chulbul Pandey❤️ Naam bahut suney hain tumhara 😂@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/1f4yswnWmo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 27, 2018

Well, well. Here’s the star of all the parties (gatecrasher, to be honest) - Miss Urvashi Rautela wishing Prem and she also expresses her guilt of not attending the bash. Lol. Happy Birthday, Sallu!

Missed attending your birthday bash :( however i wish you nothing but best in everything!!!!!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) December 27, 2018

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his expected film, Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sunil Grover. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the big screens on Eid 2019.