Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor and many others wish the superstar

It’s Salman Khan’s 53rd birthday and the Race 3 star raised a toast at his Panvel farmhouse. The bash had his family members and many friends in attendance. Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others were under the same roof. The superstar is, unquestionably, everyone’s favorite. Apart from fans, many of his industry colleagues and co-stars took to their social media accounts and wished Salman Khan.
All these celebrities had only good things to say to the birthday boy. Celebrities from diverse fields wished Bhai. Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Kedar Jadhav, Preity Zinta, Remo D’Souza, Diana Penty, Rakulpreet Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood, Huma Qureshi, Rajeev Shukla and the list is unending. Bhai’s birthday, after all!
Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan, keep being 🌟🦄
Dearest Salman, wishing you a very Dabang Birthday with lots of dhamaka. To many more years of burning up the dance floor. Lots of love on this special day❤️
Happy birthday to my sexiest , sweetest, maddest & rock solid friend @beingsalmankhan 😍🤗😘🌈 Thank you for always inspiring me by being more human than anyone I know & for making this world a better place for people no one else knows. Love you to the moon and back ❤️😍❤️ loads of love, happiness, success & blockbusters for you always... I’m missing the party tonight but I shall take it from you when I see you again .. xoxo ... 🤩#ting #बेस्टदोस्ट #happybirthdaysalmankhan #tiger #muaah ❤️❤️
Well, well. Here’s the star of all the parties (gatecrasher, to be honest) - Miss Urvashi Rautela wishing Prem and she also expresses her guilt of not attending the bash. Lol. Happy Birthday, Sallu!
On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his expected film, Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sunil Grover. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the big screens on Eid 2019.