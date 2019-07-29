Ranjini Maitra July 29 2019, 9.33 am July 29 2019, 9.33 am

When Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt decided to join hands for a film for the first time in 1986, the cult crime thriller Naam happened. Naam remains a milestone in both Dutt's career and Bhatt's filmography. Their association continued with Kabzaa in 1988, which also introduced Bhatt as the producer. But the best was yet to come. Sadak, released in 1991, is the most widely acclaimed film ever helmed by Bhatt, and one of the most successful films Dutt has been a part of. As the film is ready to get a sequel, no wonder the two are taking a trip down the memory lane. As Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday, his dear Bhatt Saab wrote him a long, heartfelt letter.

The letter is a note of admiration for how Dutt, a man of steel, has swum through aplenty bad times, but only went on to become a better individual. "Today, the footprints of time, and real-life experiences are visible on your gorgeous face like never before. Your life proves that it is by suffering, and suffering alone, that one ceases to be just a mere acting machine. The periods of solitude that you have experienced in prison, face to face with suffering, have woken you up to deep love, compassion and understanding," Bhatt wrote, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Sadak 2, which brings Bhatt back to direction after two long decades, stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in leads. Sanjay and Sadak co-star Pooja Bhatt, will be essaying two pivotal roles. This is not just the first time Bhatt and his much talented younger daughter are coming together but it could prove to be a crucial film for Dutt, given that none of his vehicles, ever since he came back from prison, really took off. This includes his comeback film, Omung Kumar's Bhoomi, and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

"In this industry, where there are no second acts, you have proved time and again to the world that has always been too keen to write your obituary, that you have the ability to re-invent yourself. How lovely it is to reconnect with you in the 'autumn years' of our lives, Sanju. But as the wise say: Autumn is just another spring," the letter adds.