Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Aanand L Rai wishes Khan Saab with a new poster of Zero

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan clicks 53 and wishes from all corners are pouring in for him on social media. At midnight, SRK also made sure to greet his fans as he climbed his Mannat’s balcony and waved to his fans. He also celebrated his birthday with near and dear ones. Friday is special for Shah Rukh as it’s not only his birthday, but his upcoming film Zero’s trailer is about to be out too.

Duaaon ki agar shakl hoti to uske gaalon pe bhi kya aise hi dimple padte? 😊uss hasi ke naam jiski hasi se laakhon ke chehron pe hasi aajaati hai! Janamdin mubarak Khan Saab @iamsrk 🤗 pic.twitter.com/IZSQP2NFBY — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) November 2, 2018

Earlier, SRK had shared two posters of Zero which featured him along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma respectively. Now, the director of Zero, Aanand L Rai took to his Twitter handle to wish SRK with a new poster from the film. As seen in the poster, wearing garland made of money around his neck, SRK is standing amid huge towers in his patent look from the flick which comprises of boxers and ganjee. In Zero, Shah Rukh Khan will be apparently playing a double role and one of the characters is of a vertically challenged man named Bauua Singh.

The trailer is all set to be out in the evening. Zero will also have special appearances by Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor and others. The film will hit the screens on December 21, 2018. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the Zero trailer launch.