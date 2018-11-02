Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs pours in with wishes for King Khan

Bollywood’s King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan has a charm like no other. Khan, who started his journey in Bollywood back in 1988, enjoys a stardom that one can only think of in dreams. SRK turns 53 on Friday and industry-wallahs can’t keep calm and have already started wishing the star. So let’s have a look at the wishes.
Karan Johar, who is like a family to SRK, wished him on social media with a picture of the birthday boy with his wife Gauri. Adorable, isn't it!
Happy birthday bhai!!!! Have known Gauri and you for 25 years and it will always be the most special relationship of my life!!! Thank you for being family and for all the memories ...and here’s to many more!!! May #zero be your biggest and hugest blockbuster!!!❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗
The god of cricket also wished Shah Rukh Khan with a throwback picture.
And looks like there is no end to this as quite a few celebs took to their social media to wish him.
Happiest birthday @iamsrk it is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to b silly with them♥️lov u.( one n only time u wore tight white pants.. #thingsimakeyoudo
Happy Birthday Shah! Health and happiness always! Love. a. @iamsrk
ShaahhRrukkhhh 🌟😇🎈🎉🍾Haapppyyy 🌟😇🎈🎉🍾Bbiirrtthhddaayyy ..!!! 🌟😇🎈🎉🍾... lots and lots of love ..!! 🙏😇🌟💕👍 @iamsrk
Amid the hullabaloo of SRK's birthday, the trailer of his upcoming movie titled Zero is also scheduled to release. Zero will see King Khan as Bauua Singh with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma playing his leading ladies. Apart from them, the film will also have special appearances by Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor and others. The film will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.
