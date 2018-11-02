Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs pours in with wishes for King Khan

Bollywood’s King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan has a charm like no other. Khan, who started his journey in Bollywood back in 1988, enjoys a stardom that one can only think of in dreams. SRK turns 53 on Friday and industry-wallahs can’t keep calm and have already started wishing the star. So let’s have a look at the wishes.

Karan Johar, who is like a family to SRK, wished him on social media with a picture of the birthday boy with his wife Gauri. Adorable, isn't it!

The god of cricket also wished Shah Rukh Khan with a throwback picture.

Raj and Rahul wouldn’t have been as charming if they didn’t have a little bit of SRK in them. Have a blessed year ahead, @iamsrk! #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/kSyF6WBgGx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2018

And looks like there is no end to this as quite a few celebs took to their social media to wish him.

Happpiest Birthday Shah! @iamsrk 🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉♥️many many glorious years to come ! God bless always ! Loadsa love ! Anil and I ♥️ https://t.co/rCVeZ45X8X — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 2, 2018

Amid the hullabaloo of SRK's birthday, the trailer of his upcoming movie titled Zero is also scheduled to release. Zero will see King Khan as Bauua Singh with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma playing his leading ladies. Apart from them, the film will also have special appearances by Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor and others. The film will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the Zero trailer launch.