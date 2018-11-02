Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Timeless dialogues that make him the King

For anyone who has grown up in the nineties, the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan holds a special place in their hearts. He started his career with TV shows like Circus and Fauji and now he has an infinite number of fans across the globe. As the superstar turns 53 on Friday, we dug out some of his timeless dialogues that take us back to the movies we grew up on. Dive right in!

Baazigar (1993)

“Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai … aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai”

SRK essayed the role of a villain in the movie and this dialogue from the film is still used as a mantra in real lives!

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995)

“Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein … hoti rehti hai Senorita”

DDLJ can easily be called a career booster for SRK. With his wittiness and a pinch of romance, the movie went on to be a love guide for many and this is one timeless dialogue is still remembered.

Devdas (2002)

“Kaun kambakht bardaasht karne ko peeta hai … hum toh peete hai ki yahan par baith sake, tumhe dekh sake, tumhe bardaasht kar sake.”

SRK played the role of Dev babu and when he narrates the above line in a state of drunkenness, it leaves chills down the spine.

Om Shanti Om (2007)

“Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.”

This film marked the leggy lass Deepika Padukone’s entry into Bollywood and it's this dialogue serves as an inspiration till date.

Chennai Express (2013)

“Don’t underestimate the power of a common man.”

When Shah Rukh Khan made us realise the potential of a common man.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

“Ek tarfa pyaar ki taaqat hi kuch aur hoti hai… yeh rishtoh ki tarah do logon mein nahi badti.. sirf mera haqq hai iss pe..”

What better way to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan than reading love gyaan by the King Of Romance.