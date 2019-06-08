Darshana Devi June 08 2019, 9.59 am June 08 2019, 9.59 am

Gone are the days when actors in their 20s would rule the hearts of fans. Today, some of the Bollywood divas have proved age is just a number and that ageing backwards is not impossible. One such lady is Shilpa Shetty, who has defied ageing with swag and is redefining the idea of fitness. Believe it or not, she is 43 and has managed to age well like fine wine! As the actor rings in her birthday on Saturday, let’s take a peek into the secret behind her awesomeness in her 40s!

Diet:

As said, a perfect body is because of the 70 per cent diet and 30 per cent exercise. In many interviews, Shilpa has shared her diet guide which helped her attain her svelte frame. Many have followed her fitness routine and garnered positive results too. Shilpa reportedly has a balanced diet and prefers wholesome food to keep herself healthy. What we have learned is that she loves her carbs, like brown rice, brown pasta and brown bread and prefers her food cooked in olive oil. She starts her day with Aloe Vera or Amla juice, followed by porridge and tea. For lunch, she opts for brown rice or chapatti with dal, chicken and vegetable. Her evening snacks comprise of bread toast, one egg and green tea and dinner (by 7.30 pm) which is salads, soup and chicken dish.

Workout regime:

Shilpa’s name is synonymous to exercise. She is one of the fittest actors we have in the country and interestingly, she follows all types of workouts. From strength training to cardio to yoga, the actor does all the basic form of exercises. She apparently allocates five days in a week to all workouts, out of which, two days are for yoga and one day to cardio. What we also hear is that she on heavyweights, as part of her strength training and meditates for ten minutes daily.

Here's a picture of Shilpa performing yoga:

She is one of the most beautiful actors and has a figure to die for. But did you know that she, supposedly, underwent plastic surgery too after she rose to stardom? While the celebs rarely get candid about surgeries, a look at their before-after pics is more than enough to prove that they have indeed gone under the knife. Although Shilpa hasn’t confirmed it yet, we understand that it's one of the reasons behind her flawless beauty!