Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Actor's 34th birthday bash was wild, but without fellow students

The Best Student of 2012 has grown up and how! Delhi ka munda Sidharth Malhotra has become an integral part of Bollywood's A-list circuit. With friends like Karan Johar, Punit Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, Sid has come a long way in an industry where 'nepotism' reigns. Well, it is his 34th birthday and how can his pals stay calm? A birthday bash was organised on Tuesday night and the birthday boy cut his cake at the stroke of midnight.

Our very social media savvy butterflies are doing their job well and we got our hands on some inside videos and pictures from this grand bash. Stars like KJo, Jacqueline, Karisma Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon made their presence felt at the party. Going by all the pictures and videos from his bash, we can surely say that this party was the place to be on a Tuesday night! While the occasion had its fair share of glam and glitz, the party missed seeing the other two Students who made their debut with Sid. Now, we know why Alia BHatt may have missed this bash considering that they had a ‘breakup’, we wonder where Varun Dhawan was?

View this post on Instagram Happy bdayyyyy @sidmalhotra 🤪🌈 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jan 15, 2019 at 11:08am PST

Well... well, now that looks like a rather perfect birthday bash. We wish you a very Happy Birthday Sid. Keep rocking.