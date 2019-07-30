Ranjini Maitra July 30 2019, 2.04 pm July 30 2019, 2.04 pm

If you are a '90s kid, you've probably grown up on his voice. Sonu Nigam, who continues to add his own touch to melodies of love, pang, happiness, and grief, turns 46 on Tuesday! He might be ageing but the innumerable songs he has gifted us, are timeless. But let us also tell you that Sonu has a witty side to himself as well!

We just got our hands on an older video of the singer, disguised as a beggar, playing the harmonium and singing. The video is barely 6-minutes long. But in reality, it was shot across three locations and in each location, he spent one hour, singing. People, having no idea of who he really was, gathered around him and even appreciated him. Dressed in ragged clothes, messy hair, and a sunglass, he looked unrecognisable indeed!

“They didn’t recognize my voice. They liked my voice, that was the good part that I could actually, out of nowhere, attract them through my voice. I was dreading the fact that these people shouldn’t recognize me; that would be an embarrassment for me. There was no one around me, no bodyguards, no team, no managers," Sonu had said at an interaction after shooting for the video titled The Roadside Ustaad, for Being Human.

It indeed surprises one how a mere change of appearance can make someone look unrecognisable, even though all other aspects of his personality remain unchanged. This includes the fact that Sonu's voice is so widely known and loved.

“What learning can we give others; we, ourselves, learned a lot. For me, it was my own learning. It’s the same me, it’s the same voice, the only difference is of the clothes, where I’m singing, and how I’m looking. A man sitting alone and without inviting anyone, we wanted to know how would that experience be," he added.