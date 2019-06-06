Divya Ramnani June 06 2019, 4.44 pm June 06 2019, 4.44 pm

Sunil Dutt was a legendary actor, a visionary leader and, most importantly, a doting father. We are all aware of how he stood by his son Sanjay Dutt like a rock and protected him from all sorts of distress to an extent that he was with Sanjay at a time when the entire world went against him. June 6, 2019, marks the 90th birth anniversary of the Mother India actor and to celebrate this special day, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram and shared an old photograph from one of his most treasured moments with Sunil.

In the picture, we spotted a young Sanjay Dutt along with father Sunil Dutt and his sister. While Sanjay Dutt was all smiles, his father could be seen seated behind him and handling his sibling. In his caption, Sanjay Dutt wished Sunil and expressed that he misses him. The actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you!”

Have a look at Sanjay Dutt's post on Sunil Dutt:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you! A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Jun 6, 2019 at 1:18am PDT

There hasn’t been a single day that Sanjay doesn't miss Sunil Dutt. In an old interview to IANS, Sanjay shared how Sunil Dutt would have been proud to see him free if he was alive today. He was quoted saying, "Whatever I am today is because of my father. He is my inspiration and I miss him every day. I did not always share an easy relationship with him. But he always stood by me. I wish he was here to see me as a free man and the beautiful family that I have today. He would have been proud.”