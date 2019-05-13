Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Hubby Daniel Weber pens sweet words for 'greatest , warmest, kindest human'

Nikita Thakkar May 13 2019, 3.09 pm May 13 2019, 3.09 pm

Sunny Leone has come a long way in Bollywood. From her appearance in Bigg Boss to being the lead in Hindi films, Sunny has now found a space for herself in the industry. But there's someone who also deserves credit for her success. 'Behind every successful man, there is a woman', we have heard this often but in Sunny's case, it's exactly the reverse. In her success, there's a man who has stood by her like a rock. We are talking about her husband Daniel Weber. He has always been around Sunny, in her thick and thin, and on her birthday, he penned a beautiful post for her.

Sunny Leone celebrates her 38th birthday on May 13 and to mark this occasion, Daniel wrote a thoughtful post for her on Instagram. He shared three pictures revealing how the world sees Sunny, how he sees her and what she actually is. "You are the greatest, warmest, kindest human I have ever met !!! I have watched you do more for others then yourself over and over in life !!!," he wrote. He also spoke about how nice a mother Sunny is. He ended it by calling Sunny the sexiest woman ever. Aww...

Check out Daniel's post here:

Sunny, now a mother of three is currently working on her South film with Mammootty titled Madhuraja. She had recently shared a picture from the sets posing alongside the legend and it had instantly gone viral.

Wish you a very Happy Birthday Sunny Leone. We sure her three kids Nisha, Noah and Asher will make it extremely special for their mommy.