Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: 12 moments in 2018 that will be no less than a celebration for his fans

Saif Ali Khan may be the Nawab of Pataudi and Kareena Kapoor one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, but their 2-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan is the one who’s ruling not just entertainment news, but also the internet. The little prince will celebrate his second birthday in South Africa. Last year, buzz was that Saif gifted his baby boy a brand-new luxury car, while mommy Kareena had bought her munchkin a piece of land. Well, we bet there were the regular toddler gifts too that baby Tim received on his birthday, but along with them the kid also received some very lavish presents too.

We bet that this year will be no different. Kareena and Saif are already ensuring that the birthday week was super fun and we’ve been treated to pictures from South Africa. The Chote Nawab seems to be having a gala time with his actor parents. For his fans, we bring 12 moments of Taimur in 2018 that kept this little social media star in news. Here take a look…

In January, Saif and Kareena took all the efforts to pose as a stunning pair during their Swiss holiday, but it was a picture of Bebo kissing Taimur that went viral online. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing about the little fella who was dressed in red and green onesies. There were also moments like Chote Nawab combing his hair and chilling with his father

If you thought that Taimur only breaks the net when he is caught by the paps then you’re absolutely wrong. Because in February 2018 when the nation wanted to know how would the budget impact them, the internet wanted to find out what was baby Tim’s take on it and how would it affect Kareena’s pampered baby’s grooming…

What's Taimur's take on the Budget? — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2018

Today’s budget will decide how many diapers can Taimur afford from his pocket money. — Divya 🎈 (@ambertonic_) February 1, 2018

How would this budget impact Taimur's grooming this year? #Budget2018 — Tarun Khanna (@Tarun_Khannaa) February 1, 2018

Also, there was this picture that got everyone talking about the cutie patootie...

And yes, who can forget the hot summer month of March! Because Taimur made Salman Khan’s shirtless look a passé. Kareena’s son enjoyed a pool session with sister Inaaya and daddy Saif didn’t mind posing for the shutterbugs who were waiting in the hot sun to get a glimpse of their prince.

View this post on Instagram more clicks A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimuralikhanworld) on Mar 19, 2018 at 7:09am PDT

April was a splash because we caught Taimur by the pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimuralikhanworld) on Apr 5, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

In May, baby Tim’s long hair became the talk of town and his pony tail the latest trend.

View this post on Instagram Daily dose A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimuralikhanworld) on May 26, 2018 at 5:22am PDT

June was party time for the little munchkin as he partied at friend Lakshya Kapoor’s birthday and chilled in London with his parents…

The next month was all about catching up with friends and family. After returning from his London vacay in July, Taimur was spotted enjoying a playdate with Karan Johar’s kids. And of course, he also spent some quality time with grandmother Babita and his aunt Karisma Kapoor.

Taimur had an action-packed August and his fans had a superb month. Because we saw many moods and moments of baby Tim. From enjoying a game of badminton to a photoshoot and some fun times with baby Inaaya during the Raksha Bandhan festival…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimuralikhanworld) on Aug 26, 2018 at 7:02am PDT

If August was about badminton then September was about soccer because Taimur was spotted enjoying the game of football with his daddy.

And yes, we also caught baby Taimur in the gym this October. Obviously he wasn’t working out there, but keeping daddy Saif Ali Khan good company.

November showed us the real heights of Taimur mania. Because we found pictures of the Taimur doll that were being sold in the market. And yes, who can forget the Diwali celebrations and Taimur’s horse ride…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimuralikhanworld) on Nov 21, 2018 at 8:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram Cuteness Alert ❤❤❤ #taimuralikhan A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimuralikhanworld) on Nov 11, 2018 at 4:50am PST

2018 December for Taimur fans would end on a high note not only because it is their star’s birthday, but also because they are already being treated to pictures Saif and Kareena’s sunshine from their South Africa holiday.

View this post on Instagram amma & abba 💓💓 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimuralikhanworld) on Dec 17, 2018 at 6:28am PST

We will soon have more details of Taimur’s birthday bash and the special presents he receives on his second birthday. So, do come back for more on baby Tim.