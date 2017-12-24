Happy birthday Taimur Ali Khan! See how the Kapoors are celebrating little Nawabs 1st birthday

The day has finally come, the little Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan turns one today. Not just the Kapoor khandaan but entire paparazzi was waiting for long to know about the celebrations of the tiny munchkin’s first birthday. But contrary to our expectation, the event wouldn’t be a lavish affair. The Kapoor family has hit the Pataudi Palace for a low key bash. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur can be seen having a great time.

Karisma has been sharing several pictures on her Instagram page from Pataudi Palace and it is indeed a feast for the eyes. Lolo posted a picture where the whole family is enjoying a tractor ride.

Enjoying the village life 🚜#familyovereverything💯#familygoals #birthdaycountdown🎂#pataudidiaries A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 19, 2017 at 1:40am PST

In the picture, the whole family is seen enjoying the village life and are all smiles for the camera. This is the first time Taimur has visited his ancestral home, Pataudi Palace and his family is making sure that he enjoys it to the fullest. The little munchkin enjoyed his first horse-riding experience with dad Saif as well.

#prebirthdaycelebrations🎉#babynawab👶🏻 #familyfun❤️#perfectpic A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 18, 2017 at 4:55am PST

Recently, at an event, Karisma was asked about the birthday plans for Taimur. To which she replied, "Yes, Taimur’s birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration."

#lazymondaysbelike#familyfun❤️#pataudidiaries A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 18, 2017 at 3:38am PST

The youngest Pataudi seems to be learning his royal activities like horse riding. The netizens couldn’t stop drooling over images coming right from the Pataudi Palace. Thanks to the social media frenzy, Karisma Kapoor. Once again, happy birthday ‘Chotte Nawab’!