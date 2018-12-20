Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: The tiny tot is the internet's favourite meme

Internet sensation and paparazzi’s favourite child, Taimur Ali Khan is easily India’s baby crush. Born on December 20, 2016, the kiddo turns 2 on Tuesday and became an obsession since the day his first picture made it to social media. Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have passed on those perfect genes to their adorable son. With those rosy cheeks and blue eyes, this tiny tot has been able to create a soft spot in every Bollywood fan's heart. Why not? After all, he is cute to another level.

Taimur's pre-birthday bash, which took place a few days ago was enough proof to let us know that Saifeena will leave no stone unturned to make Taimur’s second birthday extra special. To ring in Taimur's birthday Bebo, Saif and the little munchkin flew off South Africa for a much-needed holiday. Bandra may be missing its favourtie kid but the internet is always here to rescue. Before we get hit by the #Taimurwave of pictures that are celebrating his birthday, let's revisit a few of his memes that went viral and how.

Right from Taimur's naughty expressions, his super nanny, to manufacturing memes of his viral photos, the internet has overdosed on this two-year-old kid and we're not complaining.

View this post on Instagram Happy Rains! 🙏🏻💟 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanpataudi_) on Jul 7, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

Pictures of Saifeena and Taimur from Cape Town have already gone viral. But, until we get to see what the birthday boy is doing in Africa, let these memes make you go awwwww. Happy Birthday Tim!