Happy Birthday Taimur: Star kids that could potentially debut with Taimur Ali Khan!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is everyone’s darling and there’s no denying that. The chubby snowball has turned two on December 20 and we can’t contain our excitement. Taimur has managed to get a huge fan following since the day he was born. Apart from his well-wishers and paparazzi, the little munchkin has various celebrities as fans and why not? His cuteness is irresistible! On his second birthday, we thought of going a little into the future. While Taimur’s every moment makes it to the headlines, we can only imagine what his debut will be like. It is sure to create enormous frenzy. Also, let’s not forget he has a doll after him.

Sara, Varun, Janhvi and Kartik, move aside! Taimur is coming to snatch your wigs. Here’s a little glimpse into Taimur’s future debut and his ‘possible’ co-stars.

#1

Imagine Taimur playing a super-hot con man and riding out his fancy bikes with some chicks behind and thugging everyone he can. Yeah, we are talking about the Dhoom series. The softball will probably make his debut with Dhoom 23 opposite Ruhi and Yash Johar. Sounds fab, right? KJo what d'ya think?

#2

A reincarnation of Taimur as Rahul Khanna in a love triangle with Adira (Tina) and Misha (Anjali)… how exciting!! Imagine Taimur saying the famous ‘pyaar dosti hai’ dialogue. Uff! Take our money already, Karan!

#3

The most possible and likely to happen debut is this. Taimur being KJo’s 5th Student. Yeah, we are referring to the Student Of The Year. And guess who will be his classmates? The cuties Nitara and Inaaya. Yep yep.

#4

Enough of love stories ya! Time for an action-packed thriller. Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan, brace yourselves! Taimur could be the next Race boy. Also, guess who else is most likely to make his debut opposite him? The super smart, AbRam! Whoa, that’s too many Khans in one para, guys.

#5

Keep the best one for the last… yeah, we follow that. How about Taimur playing a Prem on screen with every star kid on the block? This one would probably be titled ‘Hum Aaj Bhi Saath Hain’ because generation matters people. Taimur, Abram, Yash, Misha, Ruhi, Adira… all in one frame. That’s what the fans and paps want! Mr Barjatya, are you listening?

P.S. We absolutely love you Taimur and here's a hint from us that WE CAN'T WAIT FOR YOUR DEBUT. * winks*

Also, Happy birthday, you star!