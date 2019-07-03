Rushabh Dhruv July 03 2019, 9.54 pm July 03 2019, 9.54 pm

If a director is a man behind a film, then an actor is the soul of the film. While some filmmakers are happy in their own space and love to direct movies, very few desire to go beyond. One such talented gem from Bollywood is none other than director-actor, Tigmanshu Dhulia. His dark, raw, real films are much talked about in the showbiz, but very few talk about his acting prowess. The filmmaker's directorial career includes National Award winning film Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and his acting prowess were supremely captured in projects like Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Gangs of Wasseypur. On July 3, 2019, the multi-talented artiste celebrates his 52nd birthday, we are in a mood to talk good about the star's terrific acting skills. So let's get started!

Whether it is Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Gangs of Wasseypur, Shahid, Hero, Rangbaaz or Zero, Dhulia is known equally well for his acting. However, in an earlier interview, he had expressed how his life aim is to not act but to make films. "If I take an assignment, I do it with full conviction, whether it is acting or filmmaking. I even cook really well. But that does not mean I want to excel in cooking. I am basically sincere with everything I do. But I am a filmmaker by heart and that's what I want to do for life," he had told to IANS.

Making his entry into showbiz as an assistant director to Ketan Mehta and Pradip Kishen, Tigmanshu Dhulia slowly and steadily started creating a mark in the field of cinema. But it was his brilliant act as Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap's modern cult film Gangs of Wasseypur which shook one and all. Later, he acted in a selected but few films, out of which the latest been Zero. Dhulia played Shah Rukh Khan's angry-cum-fragile father in Aanand L Rai's film and must say even after years, his acting still remains the finest.