Happy birthday to R Madhavan, the man we can't stop crushing over!

Let's admit this honestly. You barely find a girl who is NOT crushing over R Madhavan. If you're a 90s' kid, you should thank that box shaped, old fashioned TV at your drawing room that introduced you to Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein one lazy afternoon. Even before we knew, we had accepted him as the quintessential chocolate boy of Bollywood.

By then, Madhavan was a known name down South, especially after Alaipayuthey. But RHTDM holds a very special place in memory of every child who was just beginning to watch Hindi films that time.

Madhavan swept us off our feet once more, in Rang De Basanti, as Fauji Ajay Rathod. Sigh!

Madhavan's shift to more intellectual, content oriented stream of cinema happened much later after he began acting. Every time, he is as effortless as he could be.

We still gush over what he did in 3 Idiots, Saala Khadus or Run. But beyond that, he can make you drool over his social media posts too.

So much like wine! The older, the better!

You can't really envy him because he deserves all the affection we give him!

From being a chocolate boy to a macho man, from being a beginner to an actor at per, Madhavan's life has changed. Our love for him hasn't.

Happy birthday, forever crush!