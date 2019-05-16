Happy birthday Vicky Kaushal: Birthday boy's hottest magazine covers that drove us crazy!

Darshana Devi May 16 2019, 8.12 am May 16 2019, 8.12 am

The powerhouse of talent, Vicky Kaushal, is winning hearts with his handsomeness. He first came to limelight with Masaan in which he nailed it with his acting chops. Since then, he has been taking the box office by storm! While his acting is absolutely fabulous, his dressing sense too is fantastic. Fans literally went crazy after seeing him emitting hotness on magazine covers, one after another. From GQ, Elle to Grazia and what not, the actor has been the face of most of the top magazines! As the heartthrob turns 30 on May 16, let’s have a look at all those times when he sent the hearts racing with his killer looks on the magazine covers!

GQ

Beginning with the latest, the actor recreated the retro look and how! Who knew a multi-coloured tracksuit would make someone look this hot? Needless to mention, only Vicky could have pulled it off with such poise!

Here’s Vicky’s look on GQ cover:

View this post on Instagram Hello, March! @gqindia #coverstory A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Mar 1, 2019 at 3:36am PST

MensXP

This one sees him ditching his signature intense look and sporting a rather funky avatar. He amped up the style quotient in a multi-coloured shirt and blue denim jacket.

Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram Okay then!!!... @mensxpofficial #FebCover 😇 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Feb 7, 2019 at 1:23am PST

Elle

Indeed, he’s ‘so fine’ here! The charmer has simply donned a blazer over a plain tee and black pants and we’re at a loss for words to describe how dashing he looks! Boy, that gaze! We’re dying!

Here’s the look:

Grazia

A printed shirt to go with a pair of round glares, uff! It’s rare to see him unleashing his funky boy avatar but sure enough, he nails it as nobody does!

Have a look at it:

View this post on Instagram Rare view. A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Dec 6, 2018 at 8:35pm PST

Brides Today

Catch him in a rarely seen quirky avatar in this one! Floral silver and blue suit with a black shirt beneath, its perfect beyond words!

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram November cover of @bridestodayin with the beautiful @aslisona 💥 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Oct 31, 2018 at 7:41am PDT

Stop making us fall in love with you again and again Vicky! Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday! Stay handsome :)