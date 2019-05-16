Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Here’s why the actor’s father doesn’t celebrate his birthday

Onkar Kulkarni May 16 2019, 1.41 pm May 16 2019, 1.41 pm

It’s Vicky Kaushal’s birthday today. This May 16, the Masaan actor turns 31. The actor is celebrating his birthday in New York which he planned a few weeks ago. Vicky and a bunch of his engineering friends are coming together on the occasion at a venue in the Big Apple. What’s interesting is the fact that while Vicky celebrates his birthday on May 16, his father - Sham Kaushal - says that for him the actor’s birthday falls on some other day.

Talking about the same Sham says, “At the time when Vicky was born on May 16, 1988, I was working as a stuntman. I was shooting for a film in Ooty. After the shoot, I came back to Mumbai on May 19 only to find out that Vicky was born three days ago. I saw Vicky for the first time on May 19 and hence this day is special.” Shyam says that now that he is a grown-up, Vicky celebrates his birthday with his friends outside, but as a kid, he would invite his school friends at his home. “There used to be a cake cutting session after which we would serve chips and samosas, it used to be in the usual way like everyone celebrated in those days.”

Sham says that he is a proud father today. “At home when my wife and I sit together we say that the love that our child is receiving feels like a dream. He is still the same down to earth Vicky that he was back then. Nothing has changed in terms of his attitude.

Ask Sham if Vicky grew up with any filmy folks considering the father worked in the industry as an action director and he says, “I always kept my filmy life to my profession. I wouldn’t bring all that home. So, Vicky was never a part of the filmy get-togethers. He didn’t have any industry folks. It is now that he has gelled with the other actors.”