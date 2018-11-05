Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Anushka Sharma has a midnight celebration as hubby turns 30

The captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli turns 30 on Monday and he is being bombarded with birthday wishes. But the most special one, undoubtedly came from his darling wifey, Anushka Sharma! The actress took to social media to wish him and it’s nothing but cute. She posted two pictures of them hugging on a rooftop and it looks like it was a midnight celebration.

The power-couple got married last year in a secret ceremony in Italy and are always seen as setting some serious relationship goals. Their never-ending social media PDA has fans melting! The couple is currently in Haridwar to celebrate Virat’s birthday.

While everyone is wishing Virat Kohli on his special day, we spotted the actress Katrina Kaif wishing Anushka Sharma instead of Virat. Now we’re not sure if Katrina didn’t read Anushka’s post right or this us just Kat fooling around with her good friend and Zero co-star, Anushka.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming flick Zero, where she will be seen essaying the role of a wheel-chair bound scientist who falls in love with a vertically-challenged man. Zero, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is set to hit the theatres on December 21. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is all set to play the second T20 against West Indies at Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.