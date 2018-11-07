Happy Diwali 2018: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan grace Dharma’s festive puja

With a festival like Diwali upon us, grand celebrations are bound to be the order of the day. Bollywood stars are the leaders in the pack when it comes to throwing them lavish parties and celebrating the essence of a festival, including all the rituals and traditions. It’s the time of the year when many of the biggies are seen hosting some opulent Diwali parties and pujas. Celebrities like SRK, Aamir Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and so many others are a part of this bandwagon. With these big names done with their revelries, how can Dharma Productions’ head honcho Karan Johar be far behind?

The Student Of The Year director recently organised a puja at Dharma Production’s office on the occasion of Diwali and many of his close friends, who also happen to be leading B-town stars, attended the puja.

Some of the guests included his favorite protege Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal, CEO of Dharma productions Apoorva Mehta, Abhishek Varman, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

But guess who was the star of the day? Well, it was Karan Johar’s super cute munchkin Yash Johar. We caught both papa and son twinning in this embroidered Manish Malhotra kurta and they look extremely adorable! We wish a very Happy Diwali to the entire Dharma family!