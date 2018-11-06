Happy Diwali 2018: Future moms, you just can’t miss these festive looks!

Divya Ramnani April 09 2019, 4.42 pm April 09 2019, 4.42 pm

The country’s favourite festival is here and we can’t keep calm. Families across the nation are currently busy with Diwali celebrations. Delicacies are being cooked, homes are being cleaned and pujas are being performed. All of these tasks pale in comparison to the task of pinning down the special outfit to flaunt on the big festival. Like every other celebration, this one too is about playing with fashion and no festival is complete if you haven’t made additions to your wardrobe. But it can get a little tricky for the women who’ve been visited by the stork. But fret not! We’ve got some of the best Diwali looks inspired by these Bollywood moms, just for you!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Pataudi has been serving looks since forever so how can she miss this one? The best combination of ethnic for any festival has to be Lehenga topped with a kurta, dupatta and a mangtikka. If you’re planning to go all royal on Diwali, this is the look for you!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Bachchan bahu is always seen setting some serious fashion goals. The most common yet loved outfit is a churidar and this golden embroided kurta will literally make you shine as bright as a patakha. Oh and she may not look it, but Aaradhya was on her way in this picture.

Mira Kapoor

Mira has always been at her stylish best, even during her pregnancy phase. This look is perfect for all the women who like it glittery yet classy.

Neha Dhupia

Neha is the epitome of an ace fashionista mom-to-be. The actress is having a busy pregnancy and out of all her looks, this one with a nude colored lehenga and top will make you look as pretty as ever!

Soha Ali Khan

Done with ethnics? Don’t you worry! Soha Ali Khan’s baby pink gown is the best substitute for a your regular Diwali attire.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa has always given tough competition to other actresses when it comes to fashion and this red gown with a combination of diamonds is proof! Try this for a sassy Diwali!

Amrita Arora

Amrita carrying a heavy gold and off-white Lehenga in her last few days of pregnancy is a big deal. And one really can’t miss this outfit to look as spectacular as her!

Esha Deol

Esha looking absolutely simple yet graceful in this gown. Get in this for an easy, breezy Diwali!