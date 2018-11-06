Happy Diwali 2018: Kangana Ranaut escapes to the mountains, celebrates with nephew

Diwali is the festival of lights, crackers and food, but most importantly it is a festival to be happy and Kangana Ranaut’s way of celebrating Diwali has surely grabbed out eyeballs. The actress is in her hometown Manali and is celebrating Diwali with her family there. The Fashion actress has also bought a new house there and will be reportedly celebrating the festival in her new home sweet home.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the pictures from Manali where the family is having some great time in the snow. We are loving this style of the Ranauts to welcome the festival. A snowy Diwali!

Talking about Kangana’s movies, the actress will next be seen in Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi which is slated to release on January 25, 2018. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago and had received a great response. It was Kangana who had worn the director’s hat to complete the patchwork of the film and to reshoot a few sequences. Reportedly, she will be given a co-director credit for the movie. Apart from Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana also has movies like Mental Hai Kya and Panga.