Happy Diwali 2018: Sonali Bendre had an ‘unconventional’ celebration this year

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is proving to be an inspiration for so many of us. Her will to celebrate all the festivals with the utmost amount of joy and devotion despite battling a life-threatening disease like cancer is applaud-worthy.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the actress took to her social media and shared some very adorable moments of her celebrating an ‘unconventional’ Diwali with her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer. The Behl family can be seen performing the puja at their New York residence and the sight is too precious to miss.

This is Sonali’s first Diwali away from home but the actor doesn’t seem to be missing out on anything as her family is by her side, giving us all the warm feels. Sonali, who was diagnosed with cancer in the month of July, is currently residing in New York for her treatment. She always makes it a point to share the journey of her recovery on Instagram and influence her followers in a very positive way.

The actor’s approach towards her illness and the amount of support she gets from her family and friends is commendable. Sonali, we wish you a speedy recovery and keep up that fighting spirit, forever!

