Happy Easter: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor turn into eggs!?

Almas Khateeb April 22 2019, 1.31 pm April 22 2019, 1.31 pm

We're still reeling from the events of Easter Sunday and so is Rishi Kapoor! While recovering from an unknown ailment in the United States of America, the 102 Not Out actor shared an adorable tweet on Easter Sunday. The tweet was basically a photo of two happy eggs (that were probably dancing) and was captioned as 'Egg main aur egg tu...dono mile Easter aah!'. The line was a play on an old song that featured Neetu Kapoor and himself and was titled as Ek Main Aur Ek Tu from the film Khel Khel Mein. Have a look at the adorable tweet:

Happy Easter all! Lip synced this song from “Khel Khel Mein” both Neetu and me! pic.twitter.com/f1RgWyBG6P — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 21, 2019

The Karz actor has been abroad since last year seeking treatment. The nature of his illness is unknown, however, many have speculated cancer after Neetu Kapoor shared a photo that had the line, "Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign." The Kapoor family has supplied Bollywood with many eminent personalities. Rishi Kapoor is a formidable actor and his absence has been noted by many. He is constantly asked about, something the actor finds endearing. “Many people have been constantly inquiring. Sanjay Dutt, for example, has been regularly in touch. Actually more than me, it is my wife Neetu whom everyone messages about my health,” said Kapoor in an earlier interview.

In a much earlier communication in January, Rishi Kapoor had mentioned, “My treatment is on, hopefully, will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue. Thankfully I am not thinking films anymore just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me.” The actor hopes to be back to Bollywood soon and start working again. We wish him all the luck in the world and a speedy recovery. Oh, and Happy Easter!