image
  3. Bollywood
Happy Easter: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor turn into eggs!?

Bollywood

Happy Easter: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor turn into eggs

Hopefully, Rishi Kapoor will be back in B-Town sooner than we think!

back
BollywoodEntertainmentHappy EasterNeetu KapoorRishi Kapoor
nextChhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes viral, watch video

within