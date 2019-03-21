Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others celebrate the spirit of this day!

While most of the Indian citizens celebrate the essence of Holi this day with utmost madness and dedication, how can our celebrities be far behind? Well-known personalities from across various fields took to their social media accounts and extended their greetings to all their followers. Be it Narendra Modi or Virat Kohli, everyone was out and about early on social media. From Bollywood actors to sports personalities and notable politicians, everyone wished in style.Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, whose film Kesari has released today, wished fans. Well, Khiladi Kumar surely has more than one reason to celebrate today!

May this Holi add more colors to your life. Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli and Navroz Mubarak as well :) — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 21, 2019

A wish from Hrithik Roshan for all the beautiful people across. :)

May the spirit and colors of Holi fill you with happiness, peace and love. Happy Holi beautiful people. #HappyHoli — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 21, 2019

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit wished a ‘safe’ Holi.

This Holi let us strive to paint a colourful world for everyone! Stay safe, enjoy responsibly! Happy Holi😊 pic.twitter.com/LHNSqf5Ctj — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 21, 2019

Here’s Emraan Hashmi wishing his fans Happy Holi, he didn’t forget his Parsi fans, a special mention of Navroz Mubarak to them!

Wishing a very happy and colorful holi to everyone!! And navroz mubarak to all my parsi friends 😁. — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 21, 2019

A sweet message from the dimpled girl, Preity Zinta.

South superstar Mahesh Babu making our Holi a little extra special, right away!

Let the vivid colors of Holi spread love and happiness. Hope you all enjoy and treasure some joyful moments 😊#HappyHoli — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 21, 2019

Arbaaz Khan wishes Holi with a ‘pinch’ of his talk show.

Happy Holi to all 😊 enjoy this colourful festival , spreading love happiness and unity. Play safe play organic 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t9oHeryLOa — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) March 21, 2019

KL Rahul has an important message to share.

Happy holi everyone. Have a colourful and joyous holi. Be safe,save water and plz ‘DO NOT HARM ANIMALS’. 💕 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 21, 2019

Captain cool Virat Kohli too wished, but how can he let it go without a brand endorsement? Haha

Happy Holi to everyone! Let’s celebrate the vibrant hues, the beautiful relationships and the joyous laughter. Here’s a glimpse of my Holi with some of my friends at @MuveAcoustics 😊 #Holi2019 #MuveAcoustics #MajorFrenzyFeels Check out the link below -https://t.co/TXov9mP6vi pic.twitter.com/N1XfnZ1y91 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 21, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, expressed his wishes towards our countrymen.

होली के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। हर्ष और उल्लास का यह त्योहार हमारी एकता और सद्भावना के रंग को और प्रगाढ़ करे। pic.twitter.com/glZ6eQHaoe — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2019

On behalf of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi extended his wishes.

आपको और आप के परिवार को होली के पावन अवसर पर मेरी और मेरे समस्त कांग्रेस जन की ओर से हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। होली का यह त्यौहार आपके जीवन को खुशीयो के रंग से सराबोर कर दे , मेरी ईश्वर से यही कामना है।#HappyHoli 🌈 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 21, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind, too, made it a point to wish his fellow Indians.

होली के शुभ अवसर पर भारत और विदेश में रह रहे सभी देशवासियों को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। रंगों का त्योहार होली वसंत का और समाज में सौहार्द का उत्सव होता है। मेरी कामना है कि यह उत्सव सभी के जीवन में शांति, सुख और समृद्धि लाने वाला हो — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2019

Holi, popularly known as the festival of colors is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, on Thursday. The festival is celebrated for two days, day one being the Choti Holi also known as Holika Dahan, a bonfire that celebrates the triumph over evil. On its second day, there's a whole lot splashing of colors, never-ending dance, devouring of some delicious snacks and let’s not miss Bhang, the special Holi drink. Holi also marks the end of winter and beginning of spring, making it a festival of harvest for all the farmers. On that note, Happy Holi to everyone celebrating!