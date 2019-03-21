Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others celebrate the spirit of this day!

While most of the Indian citizens celebrate the essence of Holi this day with utmost madness and dedication, how can our celebrities be far behind? Well-known personalities from across various fields took to their social media accounts and extended their greetings to all their followers. Be it Narendra Modi or Virat Kohli, everyone was out and about early on social media. From Bollywood actors to sports personalities and notable politicians, everyone wished in style.Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, whose film Kesari has released today, wished fans. Well, Khiladi Kumar surely has more than one reason to celebrate today!
A wish from Hrithik Roshan for all the beautiful people across. :)
Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit wished a ‘safe’ Holi.
Here’s Emraan Hashmi wishing his fans Happy Holi, he didn’t forget his Parsi fans, a special mention of Navroz Mubarak to them!
A sweet message from the dimpled girl, Preity Zinta.
South superstar Mahesh Babu making our Holi a little extra special, right away!
Arbaaz Khan wishes Holi with a ‘pinch’ of his talk show.
KL Rahul has an important message to share.
Captain cool Virat Kohli too wished, but how can he let it go without a brand endorsement? Haha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, expressed his wishes towards our countrymen.
On behalf of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi extended his wishes.
President Ram Nath Kovind, too, made it a point to wish his fellow Indians.
Holi, popularly known as the festival of colors is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, on Thursday. The festival is celebrated for two days, day one being the Choti Holi also known as Holika Dahan, a bonfire that celebrates the triumph over evil. On its second day, there's a whole lot splashing of colors, never-ending dance, devouring of some delicious snacks and let’s not miss Bhang, the special Holi drink. Holi also marks the end of winter and beginning of spring, making it a festival of harvest for all the farmers. On that note, Happy Holi to everyone celebrating!