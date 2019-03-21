image
Thursday, March 21st 2019
English
Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others celebrate the spirit of this day!

Bollywood

Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others celebrate the spirit of this day!

Excerpt: As the festival of colours gathers full steam across the country. Celebrities pour in their Holi wishes for fans.

back
Akshay KumarBollywoodcricketEmraan HashmiEntertainmentpoliticssports
nextSalman Khan questions Priyanka Chopra's need for Bumble, the dating app

within