Bollywood Happy Holi 2019: R Madhavan wishes fans with a video of his 'favourite' workout Ranjini Maitra March 20 2019, 10.56 am March 20 2019, 10.56 am

A day to go before we all soak in ranges of shades and celebrate the joy of drenching each other in colours and love! Holi is celebrated among the stars just as much as we celebrate the occasion. They have some really fun-filled parties, and the pictures and videos that come out of it are even more fun. Actor R Madhavan, however, had something different to offer us as he wished his fans and followers a happy Holi.

In the video, the actor is seen indulging in SUP (Stand Up Paddling) on a lake situated amid the lap of a serene, tranquil lake. Surrounded by mountains, it looks like a chilly place and Madhavan says so too. "When I feel closest to the Almighty," he writes. We quite agree. Nothing makes you feel more energetic and charged up than associating yourself closely with nature. He also says SUPping is his favourite workout, which comes across as a new revelation. Given Madhavan's inclination towards fitness and sports, though, we can believe him.

He hasn't mentioned which lake was he SUPping at. But Madhavan was recently in Russia, wrapping the shoot of his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It is possible that the video was, hence, taken at a Russia lake.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, an ISRO scientist who was falsely charged with Espionage and arrested in 1994. In 1996, the Central Bureau of investigation dismissed charges against him. In 1998, he was declared not guilty by the Supreme Court of India.