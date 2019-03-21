Happy Holi 2019: When Josh ‘Thanos’ Brolin was in India to celebrate the festival of colors

On March 21, people across India are celebrating Holi, also known as the festival of colors. We Indians are well-known for our loud and crazy celebrations of Holi with Rang Barse ruling the loudspeakers, splashes of colors and water everywhere and what not! While our love for this festival has no boundaries, did you guys know that once upon a time, Holi was a significant part of Thanos’ life as well? Yes, the same Thanos, whose one snap is enough to destroy the entire universe of Avengers! There was a time when Josh Brolin, known for his portrayal of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe today, was in India to celebrate this madness called Holi!

In a throwback picture shared by the Hollywood actor, we can see Josh Brolin along with Gregory David Roberts, author of the best-seller novel, Shantaram. Both Josh and Roberts were completely decked up in various colors of Holi. The image is from the year 2013 when Josh and David were in India and were a part of Rewa Bungalow’s Holi celebrations. Earlier. In an interview Josh had revealed that one of his favorite books is Gregory David Roberts’ Shantaram, he also recalled his experience of visiting Mumbai, “My favorite book? Wow... let's see. My favorite-favorite-favorite-book is probably...A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man. And there's a great book I've been reading lately called Awareness by Anthony DeNello. But 100 Years of Solitude I love too. I go back and read that every 5 years. And Shantaram, by my buddy Gregory David Roberts, whom I was with in India last year riding motorcycles through Mumbai.”

Shantaram is based on a convicted Australian bank robber and heroin addict who escapes from Pentridge Prison, flees to India and ends up being a part Mumbai's underworld. Interestingly, around a decade ago, Shantaram was supposed to be adapted into a Hollywood movie featuring Johnny Depp and Amitabh Bachchan. The film was to be helmed by Mira Nair and it was Depp, who had approached the filmmaker for this project. However, the film was later shelved because of the writer’s strike in the US, as revealed by Depp in an interview. Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame starring Brolin is all set to hit the big screens on April 26, 2019.