Happy Holi: Here's how Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker plan on celebrating the festival!

We're on the precipice of the Summer solstice, or Holi as we know it, we reached out to a variety of B-Towners to ask them their Holi plans. While some will be working, most will be spending some quality time with friends and family. But one thing everyone stressed on - a safe Holi. For decades, Holi has been synonymous with eve-teasing and molestations under the moniker of 'bura na mano, Holi hai'. Hopefully, this year around, things will change. Here's what the celebs had to say:

Shabana Azmi: "As usual there is an open house at Janki Kutir. Celebrating Holi, Diwali, Eid, and Christmas was a tradition started by Abba which we follow to this day. Since this is the year of Kaifi's Centenary celebrations, we are particularly looking forward to it. It's always a motley crowd since its a joint celebration with our closest friend Bijon Dasgupta. What I love most is that 3 generations have been coming together for years and I feel quite misty eyed about it! We only play dry Holi with organic colours and everyone ends up doing their own thing. It's important that we celebrate a safe Holi as part of our composite culture and not as belonging to a particular religion only. Avadh is famous for Holi. Javed’s song from Sardari Begum - Ab Ki Holi Main Khelungi Datt Ke - is wonderfully sensuous and my favourite Holi song."

Mahesh Babu: "Holi isn’t that big a festival here in Hyderabad. Kids have a holiday so quality time is spent at home with the family. We have a fun-filled and safe Holi. We normally have a small get together with the kids' friends at home."

Swara Bhasker: "I'm celebrating Holi with my family in Delhi and my message is that I hope everyone has a happy and safe Holi. Please play Holi in a decent manner remember that 'bura na maano Holi hai' shouldn't become an excuse to eve-tease and harass or molest anyone."

Adivi Shesh: "It's going to be a working Holi for me on set! My message is for people to play safe and use organic powders that are environmentally friendly."

Taapsee Pannu: "I am home in Delhi celebrating Holi with family. For me, these festivals become a reason for a family get-together. Will celebrate it with basic colours and have delicious meals at home. Our environment and surroundings have changed and so should our ways of celebrating our festivals because these are meant to spread happiness, not harm. It’s need of the hour to realise that wasting water on Holi is probably not the best way to celebrate it. Maybe not us, but our future generations are definitely gonna get affected by it."

Sundeep Kishan: "I'm shooting on Holi, but heading straight to a party post that. I have realised that it's important to let loose and de-stress in today's life. I'm under the impression that its the reason the concept of festivals came into existence."

Ali Fazal: "I am travelling outside the country for work. So I'm missing Holi this time. We’ve all very consistently and diligently contributed to the massacre of our climate over the last few decades if not years, so I’d like to just say - sorry folks we can't play Holi like it used to be when we were kids. It was fun, but now we have to make sure we don’t pollute and litter. Play with safe and organic colours. Save water because we are running out of it. The season of this country is changing, let it be for the better."

Richa Chadha: "My Holi plan is to spend time with my gal pals since Ali(Fazal) is out of town. We will go out to some parties, have bhang and basically just chill."

Asha Parekh: "Cinema has played a big part in romanticising and glorifying Holi. I’ve shot quite a few Holi sequences including the very popular Aaj Na Chodenge. It may look very colourful and a lot of fun from your seat in the movie theatre, but in real life, Holi and those colours are very messy. My advice to people is not to believe in the illusion created by Holi sequences in films. Play only with organic colours, don’t waste water and make it a safe Holi for everyone specially women."