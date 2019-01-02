Happy New Year 2019: Bollywood biopics to look forward to this year

Biopics have become a new successful trend in Bollywood. From freedom fighters to politicians, sports stars to businessman, Bollywood has managed to make some of the most sensational biopics. Such films are usually well-received and perform well at the box-office. This happens because they are based on the real-life stories of some of the most eminent and interesting personalities of our times. The past few years have given us some of the most critically and publicly acclaimed biopics like Neerja, Dangal, Mary Kom, MS Dhoni, Sarbjit, Sanju, Soorma, Padman, Manto and much more. With each passing year, the subjects get even more interesting and intriguing. Here are some of the biopics that one should look forward to in the year, 2019.

#1 Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi will have fierce and bold, Kangana Ranaut, stepping into the shows of Jhansi Ki Rani, Laxmibai. The first look and trailer with Kangana as Rani Laxmibai looked promising. It would be interesting to see her in this brave avatar after playing intense and funny characters in Fashion and Queen. The film co-stars Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Jisshu Sengupta, and Richard Keep in the lead roles. Directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish, the film will finally hit the big screens on January 25, 2018.

#2 Thackeray

The versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen portraying the character of Bal Thackeray, founder of the political party, Shiv Sena. The trailer of the same was out on December 26, 2018, and Nawaz has received a great response for nailing the role of Bal Thackeray. The film will focus on the life of Bal Thackeray and his rise in the political circuit. The film also stars Amrita Rao. Directed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray will release on January 25, 2018.

#3 Saina Nehwal Biopic

As the name suggests, this film is based on the life of ace shuttler, Saina Nehwal. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as Saina in the biopic. The diva is taking training from Saina's coach, Pullela Gopichand. The film is directed by Amol Gupte and is slated to release in 2019.

View this post on Instagram #SAINA A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Sep 28, 2018 at 8:39pm PDT

#4 Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior

This film is based on the life of one the most legendary figures from the annals of Maratha history, Tanaji Malasure. He served as one of Shivaji’s generals in the seventeenth century. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be seen as Tanaji. Co-starring is Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Suniel Shetty and Pankaj Tripathi and directed by Om Raut, the film will hit the big screens on November 22, 2019.

He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare. pic.twitter.com/3qTWvKdbol — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 19, 2017

#5 Super 30

Super 30 is a biopic based on Anand Kumar who is well-known for teaching underprivileged students and coaching them for JEE exams, for free. Anand Kumar's role is played by Hrithik Roshan. The star cast also includes debutant Mrunal Thakur and CID's Aditya Srivastava. While the film was about to release on 25 January 2019, it has been postponed. Reason - the director of the film, Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment during the on-going #MeToo Movement in Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram समय बदल रहा है। Welcome to #Super30 A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Sep 4, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT

#6 Chhapaak

This is a Meghna Gulzar directorial based on the life of an acid attack survivor – Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will be seen as Laxmi, after her long hiatus post-Padmaavat. The film is expected to go on floors, early next year. A Fox Star Hindi project, the film also stars Vikrant Massey.

View this post on Instagram #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar @vikrantmassey87 @foxstarhindi A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 23, 2018 at 6:30pm PST

Well, these are the biopics that were announced in advance. We expect a lot more, it's Bollywood, after all! Which one are you rooting for?