Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi: If not Diana Penty, who is planning to run away in the sequel? Find out!

2016 release Happy Bhag Jayegi was a sleeper hit. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Aanand L Rai, the film starred Diana Penty in the lead role along with Abhay Deol, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, and Momal Sheikh. Though the rom-com received mixed reviews from the critics, it was loved by Indian audiences, and that led to the announcement of the second instalment of the film titled Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The trailer of the movie will be out on July 25, 2018, and the makers have kickstarted promoting the film on the social media.

In the first instalment, it was Diana Penty aka Happy who runs away from her marriage and lands up in Pakistan. Now in the second instalment, there are two Happys – Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha. While the former is not the one who is running away this time, she asks the question which Happy is planning to run away. Well, we all know the answer is Sonakshi. Talking about actors, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Sheirgill and Ali Fazal will be returning to the franchise, and Jassi Gill and Aparshakti Khurana will be joining them.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 24, 2018.