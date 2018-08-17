Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi title track: Two Happys are here to create a lot of confusion

After the success of 2016 release Happy Bhag Jayegi, the makers are ready with the sequel titled Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The trailer of the film was entertaining and now, the makers have released the title track of the film which showcases the journey of both the Happys, Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty, in China.

The song is composed by Sohail Sen who had also composed the title track Happy Oye for the first part. But this time, he has used a totally different tune and there’s no similarity at all in both the tracks. This one is peppy with Punjabi beats. The song is sung by Daler Mehndi and Harshdeep Kaur, and their vocals perfectly suit this Punjabi number.

The song mainly focuses on how the same name creates a lot of confusion for Sonakshi and Diana. There are two Happys, so of course, we are expecting double the fun. Going by the song, it seems that we will not be disappointed. Sonakshi as the Punjabi kudi looks good but we are so happy to see Diana having a good screen space. In the trailer and the other songs of the film, the tall actress was hardly seen.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Aanand L Rai, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is slated to release on August 24, 2018.