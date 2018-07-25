Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi trailer: Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty call for double the trouble

After two years, the makers of Happy Bhag Jayegi have returned with its sequel titled Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Now, the trailer is out and it depicts double the confusion and chaos than its predecessor as this time, we’ve two Happys.

While the main star cast remains the same, a new member joins the family in the form of Sonakshi Sinha, who also essays the role of Happy. Jimmy Sheirgill, who’s always been a loser when it comes to getting the girl, this time too, tries really hard as he kidnaps the wrong Happy (Sonakshi) and there begins the real trouble.

Sonakshi tries convincing the kidnappers that this is a clear case of mistaken identity while the real Happy (Diana Penty) along with her Guddu (Ali Fazal) is again on the run. Will Daman Singh Bagga (Jimmy) manage to get back the original Happy or will he fall for the new one? Will the real Happy and Guddu fall prey to all the mess and chaos? Also, we have Piyush Mishra reprising his comic act here, however, we missed the Abhay Deol in the trailer.

Watch the trailer of Happy Phirrr Bhag Jayegi right here:

Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is slated to release on August 24, 2018. How did you like the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.