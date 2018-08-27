Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi weekend collection: Not much Happy-ness for this Sonakshi Sinha starrer

After Happy Bhag Jayegi which was a semi-hit at the box office, the makers of the film announced the sequel of the movie titled Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The first instalment had Diana Penty in the lead role. In the sequel, it is Sonakshi Sinha who takes the lead while Diana just has a special appearance. Well, despite receiving positive reviews, the film has failed to do a good business at the box office in its first weekend.

According to BOI, the Sonakshi Sinha starrer has collected Rs 11.35 crore which is quite average. The first instalment of the film had collected Rs 10.61 crore in three days, so there’s not much of a difference between the collections. While Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi showed a growth over the weekend, it failed to witness a massive jump.

The production value of the sequel is surely higher than the first part. The movie has to be super stable over the weekdays to get some respectable numbers in its first week. This Friday, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Stree will make it to the theatres. We wonder if Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi will be able to sustain itself in its second weekend having competition from these two. This means that it has only this week to collect moolah at the box office.

Let’s wait and watch how far Happy will be able to run at the box office.