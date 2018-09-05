Happy Teachers' Day! These Bollywood teachers should just get real

Today's is the day when you bow down to your teachers and say 'thank you' for the knowledge, wisdom, moral teachings and also for the guiding force that they've been. To school teachers, professors at the college from google and ex-boyfriends, everyone! *Winks* Then why not Bollywood? Here are the on-screen teachers who made us feel, the world is not that bad yet!

We couldn't find anyone better than him to begin with. Debraj Sahai aka Amitabh Bachchan was an old, alcoholic man with plenty of his own crisis who thought himself to be the magician in Michelle's (Rani Mukerji) life. He not only kindles a wondrous light in her life but helps her move ahead while he stays like a guiding force. Isn't that why we all need a Guru in life?

All things chemistry...quite literally! Chandni from Main Hoon Na is the quintessential gorgeous professor whose sight makes hearts skip a beat. For once, everyone is eager to go to the class. Sushmita Sen has set a bar for svelte teachers, and it's hard to be beaten!

We all have had that one teacher who was like a splash of fresh air in an otherwise boring institution. Amid Amitabh Bachchan's mantra of Parampara, Pratishtha and Anusashan in Mohabbatein, Shah Rukh Khan brought in music as a way of life. And many stories followed!

Empathy and compassion are dying fast in today's education scenario. How many teachers bet on a student's learning capacity, go out of their way to make education an enjoyable process and nourish free thoughts, natural talents and instincts? Aamir Khan, in Taare Zameen Par, was one. We need more like him. Quite desperately.

And here comes Naina from Hichki. Her own story itself is an inspirational boost. How to defeat the odds and empower yourself is what she preaches and teaches. Once you know your destination, there won't be any Hichki on your way!