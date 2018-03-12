Happy Valentines Day: Salman Khan, Bobby Deol indulge in some bromance

After the super success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan has moved his superstardom to the sets of Race 3 that is currently shooting in Bangkok. Bobby Deol is also part of the cast and the almost forgotten Deol was full of gratitude to the Khan for the 're-break'. Deol went live on Instagram at midnight Bangkok and couldn't thank Salman enough for his help. While Bobby and director Remo D'souza first wished the fans a very happy Valentine's Day, Salman later joined in and wished the fans a happy Mahashivratri instead. Lord Shiva's wedding night is a huge festival in North India and Khan perhaps thought it best to be politically correct before haters (read fringe groups) came up with a new controversy around him.

Back to Bobby who has been away from films for a while now. The only films that he has been doing are the ones produced by his home production Vijeta Films. And while the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise has been a huge success, his last film, Poster Boys, also a home production was a dud. Race 3 is a super successful franchise by Tips films. It initially starred Saif Ali Khan but the producers decided to make it even bigger by roping in Salman Khan. They say gratitude is the greatest of virtues. Capable of turning strangers into friends. While Salman Khan is no stranger and has been a friend of the family for years, Bobby Deol has started well nonetheless.