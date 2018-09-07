Har Har Gange from Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Divine, peaceful and the pain of losing a loved one

We are loving the eclectic mix of tracks from Batti Gul Meter Chalu where one is an out-and-out dance number, another is a club number and the third, a romantic song. Now, the fourth song called Har Har Gange is more on the spiritual side. Crooned in the mellifluous voice of Arijit Singh, the song has a soothing and divine touch to it. It depicts the heartbreak and pain of losing a loved one, in this case, Shahid Kapoor’s best friend’s death is the cause.

An upset Shahid sitting on the banks of river Ganga, is trying to seek some peace and inner strength to fight for justice, post the death of his close friend played by Divyendu Sharma. We also see a devastated Shraddha Kapoor, who is possibly playing Divyendu’s sister, angry with Shahid.

The song has been composed by Sachet-Parampara and lyrics are penned by Siddharth-Garima. The movie revolves around the issue of electricity shortage and it's theft that takes place in many villages of India. Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shree Narayan Singh, Nitin Chandrachud, Kusum Arora and Nishant Pitti. The movie is slated to release on September 21, 2018.