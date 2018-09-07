image
Friday, September 7th 2018
English
Har Har Gange from Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Divine, peaceful and the pain of losing a loved one

Bollywood

Har Har Gange from Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Divine, peaceful and the pain of losing a loved one

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 07 2018, 3.33 pm
back
batti gul meter chaluBollywoodDivyendu SharmaEntertainmentHar Har GangeShahid KapoorShraddha Kapoorsongs
nextShahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput name their baby boy 'beautifully'
ALSO READ

Why Batti Gul Meter Chalu director Shree Narayan Singh still doesn't own a house

Did Stree’s success help Shraddha Kapoor get the Saina Nehwal biopic back on track?

Kedarnath producer Prernaa Arora spews venom on Anil Gupta, calls him a liar