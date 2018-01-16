Haryana becomes third state to ban Padmaavat, after Rajasthan and Gujarat

After much dilly-dallying, the CBFC had finally decided to give Padmaavat (formerly Padmavati) the green signal with a U/A certificate and only five modifications. However, after being banned in Rajasthan and Gujarat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus will also be banned in Haryana, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij announced on Tuesday.

Film Padmavati/Padmavat banned in Haryana — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 16, 2018

The ban comes a day after Haryana’s Chief Minister ML Khattar announced that he will consider the movie’s release after watching. If the private screening took place or not is not known yet. However, Vij announced the decision to ban the movie on Twitter and later elaborated to the press that it was “in view of the safety and security of the state.”

Vij had claimed that the movies distorts historical facts, an issue he had raised at the last meeting of the state cabinet. He had advised in the meeting that the movie be banned. “In this movie, they have distorted all the historical facts... today again, I have raised this issue, now that the Censor Board cleared this movie,” he said.

Rajasthan was the first state to ban the movie, a state where the Rajputs had taken offense to the alleged distortion of historical facts and portrayal of Rani Padmvati in an offensive manner. After the CBFC passed the movie, it was shown to a group of former royals, after which Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced that the movie will be banned in the state.

Fearing law and order problems, Gujarat also had refused to release the movie in the state.

Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister gave a cryptic reply when asked if the movie will release in his state. “I’m not a fortune-teller,” Adityanath said.

The movie is based on an epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, on Rani Padmavati, the queen of Chittor. Since its inception, Padmaavat has faced a lot of opposition from the Rajput community. It was scheduled to release on 1st December, 2017 but will release on 25th January, 2018. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor dons the role of Maharaja Ratan Singh.