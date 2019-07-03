Darshana Devi July 03 2019, 5.15 pm July 03 2019, 5.15 pm

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, fondly known as Bhajji, never fails to make his presence felt on social media. From supporting his teammates to dropping hilarious posts and comments, his social media game is always on point. His wife Geeta Basra, too, doesn’t lag behind when it comes to being an active member on social media. As her beloved hubby rang in his 39th birthday on Wednesday, social media was afloat with wishes for the player. Among all, the sweetest wish had to come from his wife, of course.

Taking to social media in the latter half of the day, Geeta shared a black and white picture of herself with Singh and their little munchkin Hinaya Heer Plaha. The lovely photograph sees the little one placing her head on her mommy’s shoulders while her father sits with his head on Hinaya's shoulders. Calling the birthday boy ‘the love of her life’, Geeta wrote in her caption -‘This little world of you sends you all the love and happiness.’ She accompanied her caption with heart and other emoticons.

Take a look at Geeta’s post for Harbhajan here:

Talking about their love story earlier on a chat show, Bhajji shared that he first saw his lady-love on a poster. "I saw her in one of her posters and I asked Yuvraj Singh if he knew her. To which, Yuvi replied, he didn't. I asked him to find out. We have a friend named Suved Lohia who knew Geeta and he sent a message to her," he said. He then asked Geeta out for coffee but there wasn't any response. When she did message him, it was to ask for a couple of IPL tickets for her driver.