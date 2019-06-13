Ranjini Maitra June 13 2019, 10.51 pm June 13 2019, 10.51 pm

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra's daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha is growing up too fast! The little bundle of joy arrived in July 2016 and is a two-year-old chirpy little girl already. Thanks to Instagram, we keep binging on many of the adorable moments she spends with her mom and dad. One such was when Geeta decided to take the munchkin for her first ever trip to a salon for a hair cut.

Gone are those days when kids used to be petrified to face a hair-dresser (or rather, a barber who wasn't this fancy). In a couple of pictures shared by Geeta, Hinaya smartly sits and lets the dresser do her job. Geeta says she loved it, and we are sure she did.

The hair looks lovely on Hinaya. In another photo shared by Geeta, Hinaya learns the art of stitching with her great grandmother, and we can also get a glimpse of her changed hairstyle.

Learning to stitch with great nanny! ❤️

Even at 2, Hinaya is a true blue cricket fan, we tell you. In the recently held Indian Premier League, we saw her cheering for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and she even proved to be CSK's lucky charm. At one point, she also believed that her 'Papa' would help CSK win. How cute is that?

A couple of days back, we also came across the little one enjoying a day out with her parents. Don't know why daddy had ice cream and she didn't, though!

My squad ❤️

And since it's summer, she, of course, deserves a dip into the swimming pool, now and then.

My water baby 👶 ❤️🤗😘🧜‍♀️