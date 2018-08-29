Hard Hard from Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's energetic moves are entertaining

The first song of Batti Gul Meter Chalu titled Gold Tamba failed to entertain the masses. But then the second track Dekhte Dekhte which is a romantic number had touched the right chords of our hearts. And now, the makers have released the third song tilted Hard Hard which is a full-on dance number featuring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma.

Composed by Sachet-Parampara and sung by Mika Singh, Sachet Tandon and Prakriti Kakar, the song is an energetic dance number with beats that will make you groove. The highlight of the song is the choreography which is excellent. Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have put their best foot forward. The two have danced amazingly well and even Divyendu Sharma leaves a mark with his moves and expressions. The classic moves of the actors take the song a notch higher.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is slated to release on September 21, 2018. The movie also stars Yami Gautam in a pivotal role.

Both Yami and Shahid will be seen playing the role of lawyers and are pitched against each other in the film. While Shahid and Shraddha have worked together in Haider, this will be for the first time that Shahid and Yami will be sharing the screen space.