Hardik Pandya and Esha Gupta's affair will remain a big secret for a while - here's why

Cricketer Hardik Pandya seems to have a very eventful life and it has nothing to do with his game. He was first said to be in a relationship with Elli Avram. The two tried hard to keep their relationship a secret, but couldn't. They were often spotted together, adding fuel to the fire with their appearances. Then suddenly we stopped seeing them together and many started assuming that they are doing it just to avoid the attention. But turns out, this relationship came to an end and Hardik was then linked to Urvashi Rautela. That rumour dies a quick death too. It now seems like it's Esha Gupta who is dating Hardik. At least that's what the recent reports suggest.

The two reportedly met at a party and that was it! They hit it off immediately and soon became really good friends and eventually started dating each other. What's more? The two are going extremely strong and are smitten by each other. “Esha is head over heels in love with Hardik. The cricketer does little things for her which make her happy,” a source told DNA.

But both of them want to keep this low-key, which is why we don't see them together out in the public. “Esha and Hardik want to avoid the public glare. So, they stay away from the paparazzi as well. They live close to each other. Instead of going out, they prefer staying indoors and spending quality time with each other,” the source was further quoted.

Guess Hardik has learnt the ropes of dating a Bollywood belle while with Elli.